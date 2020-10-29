Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt Join New Netflix Harlan Coben Adaptation

The crew behind Harlan Coben’s Netflix diversifications “The Stranger” and “Secure” and the Sky/Netflix collection “The 5,” are reuniting on “Keep Shut,” one other New York Occasions bestseller from the celebrated writer.

Cush Jumbo (“The Good Battle”), James Nesbitt (“The Lacking”) and Richard Armitage (“The Stranger”) are confirmed within the three lead roles, with Sarah Parish (“Bancroft”) becoming a member of them.

The eight-part drama will observe three key characters whose darkish secrets and techniques resurface, setting off a sequence of occasions which threatens to destroy their lives.

Studiocanal’s Purple Manufacturing Firm will produce. Long run collaborators Nicola Shindler and Richard Charge are again as govt producers, alongside Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, who’s lead author as soon as once more. As with earlier diversifications, “Keep Shut” will relocate the story from the U.S. to the U.Ok.

“I’m so excited to work alongside Netflix, Nicola and the entire crew on ‘Keep Shut.’ Can’t wait to get my enamel into such a superb British thriller,” mentioned Jumbo.

“I’m so blissful and excited to ‘Keep Shut (pun supposed) with Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler and Richard Charge — the identical crew that made ‘The Stranger,’ ‘Secure’ and ‘The 5,’” mentioned Coben. “And discuss a dream-come-true solid — Cush Jumbo, an incendiary and superior expertise; Jimmy Nesbitt, a legendary actor I at all times wished to collaborate with; and wow, Richard Armitage again once more! Netflix has been a beautiful dwelling, and from what I’ve seen thus far, ‘Keep Shut’ will probably be our most gripping and binge-able collection but.”

“Keep Shut” is a part of Coben’s present five-year cope with the Netflix to develop 14 of his titles into movie and TV dramas.

(Pictured L-R: Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Harlan Coben)