Customize without limits and build your criminal empire from the ground up in Saints Row (now with co-op to play with friends)

The new Volition and THQ game goes on sale in August 2022.

The Saints return wanting to mess it up. Turned into an international power gang, owners of an advertising image and a booming business empire, it is time to to bring out again the bugas, the best clothes and the wildest weapons.

And, this time, Saints Row allows more freedom than ever, more customization and more possibilities to play as a team, with an asymmetrical and unlimited cooperative mode to complete missions both online and offline. The party has only just begun.

Personality rhymes with freedom

Let’s talk about the “customization” concept, that functionality always appreciated by the players. An entire generation fondly remembers creating their own clubs, jersey colors and tournament names in the first FIFA. In the same way that Need For Speed Carbono it changed the rules of tuning and marked the next generation for its infinite vehicle editor.

Being able to customize is a way of saying to the player: “Here you go; you’re free. You make the rules.” Freedom of choice and customization that does not have to mean a lack of personality. If something dominates the saga Saints Row it is his tone, his characteristic style.

To compare it with another open world is to have understood nothing about The Saints. Fans recognize the style of Saints Row just as they know how to distinguish between Family Guy y The Simpson o South Park y Adventure Time: the practically inexhaustible madness, its cartoon violence, its plots full of pop winks and, once again, its immense editor of characters, vehicles and weapons.

the saga Saints Row was the first to invite gang members and aliens alike to dance with a Dubstepadora —for permission, she even allowed victims to dance a polka—… and beat them up with a purple dildo of grotesque proportions. No, containment is not the forte of Volition Games, the wild Champaign, Illinois-based studio that has worked on everything from space shooters Descent up to the saga Red Faction.

The wildest customization ever

With such endorsements, it seems that the new Saints Row You won’t settle for something halfway. The thing about this revival is an all in; an “since we put on, we go with everything”.

And the character editor allows you to modify not only the basic features of the face. Also the color of the iris, makeup, dozens of types of hairstyles, scars, eyebrows, teeth, skin color, muscle, height, size of the hips, chest and even genitals and different types of prostheses, masks or patches.

Oh, by the way, there is no kind of gender division: binarism in such a 20th century… And to this are added stickers, tattoos, hats, gestures, clothing sets, exclusive pieces such as hats or dresses for carnival or Halloween.

But let’s talk about transportation. Eighty different vehiclesfrom motorcycles to trucks or racing cars, through a flying skateboard like Marty McFly’s, on which we can modify almost any value.

There is no kind of gender division: binarism in such a 20th century…Seriously, the color of the tint of the windows, the color and texture of each car, motorcycle or even boat, smoke, wheels and different elements of the bodywork, including the possibility of adding nitro and improvements such as ejection seats, eaves, spikes , protection bars and even a wrecking ball… Everything is at your fingertips! Also, car that you keep in your garage, car that will become part of your crew: don’t forget to find a good tank because… chaos doesn’t happen by itself.

And to top off the issue, if a man’s strength is measured by his arsenal, this new Saints Row it is also full of weapons, full of options to characterize the color, charger, barrel, sight and other elements of the weaponincluding the material from which they are made, being able to add stickers and details that make it something absolutely characteristic.

Yes, you can fight with an umbrella, a guitar case, a dart crossbow or a patterned bat of any color. We have not yet been informed if you can defend yourself with a toaster, but it is not ruled out either.

An open world… to rule

In the narrative, the study has wanted to continue playing with that perverse premise of the American dream and has opted for a new story where “put everything we can imagine related to the type of debt that people assume these days, such as student loans or anything you are willing to do to fulfill your American dream”, as the president of Volition relates.

The rules of the game, however, remain the same: our beloved Saints, with your leadership and the support of Neenah, Kevin and Eli, will have to face the Panthers, the Idols and the Marshalls, three rival clans that will try to maintain the control at all costs. Dominating the streets is not going to be exactly easy. Each clan wants its piece of the pie. And in Santo Ileso —the southwestern United States—there is not cake for everyone.

Because Santo Ileso is the wild west and the law of the street: if you want to earn the respect of others you will have to know how to govern. Mission by mission, the control this time brings some important novelty: for the first time, you will be able to play in an uninterrupted cooperative mode to enjoy that fantasy of power in the best of companies. And to bite has been said!

Anyway, forget about the Stillwater and Steelport of the past: this new city is more alive, more populated and more eager to revel. Santo Ileso is not an ordinary city. It is fertile ground to build an empire larger than a mountain, one where not even Walter White of Breaking Bad nor the Imperator Furiosa of Mad Max: Fury Road they would be able to resist.

If you’ve traveled to Hell to kick Satan’s butt, been abducted, and lived in alternate realities of 1950s Happy America—with a nod to Fallout 3 included—and if you’ve played the remastered Saint Row: The Third or any of the previous installments in the franchise, you know what we mean: Volition’s passion for recreating open worlds and turning them into a playground for fun is something unique and inimitable .

