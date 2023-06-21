Cute Executive Officer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese comic book author Odeko Fujii is the creator of the second season of Cute Executive Officer. Since January 2018, it has been distributed online through Curazy Manga. Kadokawa Shoten has compiled it in three tank-bon volumes.

The ComicWalker website of Kadokawa Shoten also hosts it. A second season of Project No. 9’s original anime adaptation will debut in 2023 after the 2021 premiere.

A season premiere began on January 1, 2021. Fans of Cute Executive Officer are really eager for the second season to premiere and are interested in learning more about it.

We all had aspirations of growing up, but this has now changed as we have become grownups. We cannot, however, deny we want to mature as quickly as possible. We were really interested in what grownups around us did.

Kids want mobile phones, to attend to parties, to gossip like adults—basically, we want to act like adults in every way. These were the things we hoped to happen, but they didn’t.

However, Najimu Mujina has experienced these things. She is the funny Cute Executive Officer in the manga and anime series Cute Executive Officer.

Over the years, anime with child protagonists has had enormous popularity, with works like Made in Abyss, Promised Neverland, Kotaro Lives Alone, or Ranking of Kings emerging as the genre’s pinnacle.

Therefore, there was more than simply anticipation for the arrival of “Cute Executive Officer,” the first New Net Animation from studio Project No. 9.

The protagonist of the novel is Najimu Mujina, a five-year-old girl who, despite her young age, is very intelligent and serves as the CEO of Mujina Company.

Her everyday activities include handling business, going to mixers, completing deals, and interacting with people while playing golf.

Cute Executive Officer Season 2 Release Date

On January 1, 2021, the debut of Cute Executive Officer’s first season was confirmed. There were thirteen episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

In 2022, the show’s makers announced that there will be a second season on Cute Executive Officer. The anime was intended to be out in the first half of 2023, however we haven’t heard anything concrete about it yet.

Sadly, the question whether or not Cute Executive Officer will have a second season is still open. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s producers have already hinted at possible plotlines for another season and showed interest in it.

Cute Executive Officer Season 2 Cast

If the Cute Executive Officer Series is extended, Yuki Karuizawa and Rina Hidaka will voice Najimu Mujina in the cast. Sumire Uesaka, Mayu Warito, Hisako Kanemoto, Garcia Dekasegi, Sayaka Kaneko, and Riya Motohashi provided the voices for the characters. Chinami Hashimoto provided the voice.

Cute Executive Officer Season 2 Trailer

Cute Executive Officer Season 2 Plot

The show has not received a second season renewal from Project No. 9. Since there aren’t many facts known about Cute Executive Officer’s second season, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we can anticipate that the tale will resume up where it left off with the previous season in the following installment. Even the anime’s name suggests that it has a humorous quality.

Of certainly, but Najimu Mujina serves as our executive officer. She is a little girl of five. Like many children, she is a young girl.

She establishes her own business since she is captivated by the adult world. The whole anime is amusing since she is just five years old and already owns a large corporation.

Given her advanced age, Najimu is obviously unable to serve as an executive officer. However, the anime shows how she manages the Mujina corporation with the help of her secretary as well as additional employees now that she is one.

Try this charming anime if you’re seeking for something hilarious and carefree at the same time. The narrative for the Cute Executive Officer will continue to pick up where season one of the programme left off.

We anticipate that further manga chapters will be filmed in the anime’s second season.

This anime will not be released by any television networks since it is an ONA, or Original Net Animation.

The anime will be immediately accessible for viewing on the internet, expanding its reach among viewers.

As a result, as soon as the anime’s release date is made public, its streaming service will follow.

Cute Executive Officer, a Project No. 9 original net anime (ONA) anime adaption, made its premiere in January 2021.

The main character of the programme, Najimu Mujina, is a child entrepreneur who was appointed CEO at the early age of five.

Along our journey, we encounter Najimu’s competent but tolerant secretary, a colleague from a nation we never know about, and a worker who provides the hilarious balance to Najimu’s antics.

Yoshine Bud the Okano RAU, two brand-new characters, have also been revealed for the next season. Yoshine is a recent addition to Mujina’s group, whilst Okano is a young actor.