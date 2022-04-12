CutefishOS is a new Linux distribution that lives up to its name by focusing on looking pretty, being simple, and practical

In September 2021 a new Linux distro based on Debian was making his entrance onto the stage, one that, if we’re honest, is so full of options that it’s overwhelming. However, the case of CutefishOS is one that usually catches my attention, because I personally love it when distributions pay a lot of attention to design.

CutefishOS does not have a stable version yetso far they have released several beta versions, and the most current (0.8) was released at the end of January 2022 with a whole new app store and various improvements to its file manager.

CutefishOS can easily remind you of distros like elementary OS, or the Chinese Deepin for its aesthetics very similar to macOS, and also in the use of a global menu at the top to access the functions of the apps. They are distros that put a lot of effort into the interface, icons, and visual details, but also tend to be somewhat minimalist, simple, and easy to use.

Download CutefishOS or try its desktop environment on another Linux distro



CutefishOS App Store

Cuefish OS has your own desktop environment called CutefishDEand if you are not convinced to install a complete distro that does not yet have its first stable version, there is also the possibility of testing the desktop in another more mature distro.

There are CutefishDE packages for Arch Linux and Manjaro in the official repositories. These include everything from the launcher and plugins, to the dock, file manager, terminal, wallpapers, icons, and all system and backend components of CutefishOS.



CutefishOS Application Launcher

The system has a small group of proprietary applications that are installed by default: camera, calculator, file manager, terminal, app store, screenshot tool, settings and system monitor. Nothing more.

You won’t find the distro cluttered with a bunch of software you didn’t ask for, and you can go to the app store to find what interests you to install it in a couple of clicks. Being based on Debian it has support for almost anything you can imagine in another popular Linux distro.





CutefishOS is far from perfect or finished, but it’s definitely an interesting project to keep an eye on, especially if you’re one of those who cares a lot about how your operating system looks.