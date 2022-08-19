Cuti Romero pulled his hair in a play and the Chelsea footballer criticized him: “I was 12 years old when another player did that”

* Romero removed Cucurella’s mark with a hair pull

Romero’s holiday he became one of the toughest defenders in the Premier League since his arrival at Tottenham. And this is demonstrated in each day of the league that is considered by many to be the most competitive in Europe. The last weekend, the center-back was one of the protagonists of a tense crossover with Marc Cucurella in the match between Spurs and Chelsea that ended 2-2.

After a corner in the run-up to the draw around visiting time at Stamford Bridge, the referee stopped the game for a VAR review against a possible red card: Romero threw the Spanish side to the ground by pulling his characteristic hairstyle. Judge Taylor considered that it was not an action to expel the defender from the National Team and resumed the intense duel.

After what happened on the field of play, the one who spoke about what happened was Cucurella. “The video is very clear. I don’t know what happened to the referee. You kick me in the leg, you pull my hair… But the referee didn’t understand. It is an error of the referee or of the VAR”Said the player for whom his pass became one of the biggest sales for a footballer of his position.

The former Brighton winger made it clear that he has no grudge against the Argentine. “It was a fight on the field. I spoke with him before the game and I have no problem with him. It was just an action in the game, but an important action since it may have changed the final result, ”he explained in dialogue with the British newspaper. The Sun.

Romero just pulled the hair and left Cucurella on the ground (Reuters / Paul Childs)

Faced with what happened, it was Cucurella himself who remembered when was the last time they pulled his hair like the central marker of the Argentine team did. “It’s strange, I only remember one other time a player did that. He was very young, he played in the quarry when he was 12 years old, but I never had another episode like that since then ”mentioned the former Barcelona, ​​Eibar and Getafe, before arriving at English football.

“I will never cut my hair, this is my style”, Said the Spaniard for which Chelsea paid a sum of more than 65 million euros, plus another six in variables, and signed a contract for the next six years with the Blues directed by Thomas Tuchel. Before signing with the London team, the other team that wanted Cucurella was Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

After the draw between Chelsea and Tottenham, which also had a face-to-face duel between the German coach and Antonio Conte, it was Tuchel himself who spoke of the fight that featured Romero and his brand-new reinforcement. “I can’t understand since when players can pull other people’s hair, stay on the pitch and attack for the last corner,” he told reporters. BBC Sport.

KEEP READING:

Alarm in the Argentine team: Cuti Romero was injured

“Five years ago I thought about leaving football”: the confession of one of the great figures of the Argentine national team