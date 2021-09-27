Cuti Romero: the ascending path of the defender who generates the most confidence in Messi in the National Team

With only six matches in the National Team, Cristian Romero became the undisputed central head of Lionel Scaloni’s team

He already said that he was going to play in Europe when he was barely fourteen years old, times in which he was not completely happy: a fan of Belgrano, Christian romero He played in Talleres, the other great one in the Cordovan capital, and something inside was not quite right. The desire to play with the light blue shirt was stronger than the predictions that everyone made in workshops: “Here you are going to get to First.” The information of his madness for Belgrano reached the ears of all the people of the club. Gustavo Spallina, Former forward of that institution in the ’90s, he was one of the bridges for his arrival there. Federico Bessone, Another former Belgrano and current coordinator of the lower divisions of that club, went to see him play in a youth tournament and got a very good impression of the central scoreboard. He saw him firm in the brand, difficult to pass in the hand-to-hand, strong for the aerial game and with personality when handling the ball: in one play, the “Holiday” He came out playing from the bottom and threw a hat in his own area. More than a reckless gesture, for Bessone it was proof that the ball did not burn much less for that boy and that he had – has – a temperament typical of great players. Today, that promising center-back is not only one of the figures of the Tottenham Hotspur inglés, but also the most expensive defender in the history of Argentine football and the one who generates the most confidence in Lionel Messi in the selection.

“Messi is delighted with the ‘Cuti’. He praises him every time we talk about the present and the future of the National Team. He says he has a firmness and a presence that gave the National Team a leap in quality and that it will be very important to go next year to Qatar with the hope of having a good World Cup ”, says in a dialogue with Infobae a member of the coaching staff of Lionel Scaloni. And add: “Messi thinks something very similar to ‘Draw’ Martínez and also from Nico González, but with the ‘Cuti’ he is maddened ”. Indeed, Romero shows a solvency, a category and a poise that today place him among the best central scorers in the world.

When Bessone saw him play Romero for the Pre-Novena de Talleres, she thought it would be very complex to take him to Belgrano. How to get out of the “T” a kid whom all the talent hunters in Córdoba considered a diamond in the rough? Upon learning about the contractual situation of the “Cuti”, Bessone found the perfect shortcut: the defender’s pass belonged to San Lorenzo, a traditional Cordovan League club which has its stadium and its headquarters in the Las Flores neighborhood of the provincial capital. The landing in Belgrano took place in exchange for two nets …

Those were times when Romero, today transformed into a world elite player, went to the courts in a bus line with his mother, Rosa González, or -in the best of cases- on a motorcycle that his father, Víctor bought , and that was often insufficient because Franco and Aldana, his two older brothers, also had to be cared for.

His pass from Atalanta to Tottenham for 50 million euros became the most expensive pass in the history of an Argentine defender

Against the grain of his family’s wishes, “Cuti” had to drop out of high school at school Jerónimo Luis de Cabrera de Córdoba because training in Belgrano prevented him from attending Physical Education class. That made him free at school. The issue generated more concern in his parents than in him, who always believed that he was going to become a professional footballer and that the ball would be his way of life.

The most desired moment came on August 28, 2016: at the age of 18, he made his debut in the First Division in a match that Belgrano lost 1-0 to Independent with a goal from Emiliano Rigoni (today in San Pablo), at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium. The technical director of the celestial team was Esteban González. That same year he played another three games and soon began to show his quality and potential.

In 2017 he played twelve games in total, a sign that they were taking him slowly, over low heat. Belgrano fought to maintain the category and the pressure advised against putting the kids from the quarry. However, he did not have a good time at that time: he considered that they put him less than he deserved and his relationship with the leadership was at least strained. “They threw shit at me when I was 17 years old and I suffered it. What I experienced in Córdoba made me grow a lot, ”he said last year, without giving too much detail in this regard.

The traditional U21 tournament of Viareggio, which has been played for 72 years in Italy, changed his life forever. In the 2016 edition, Romero was chosen in the ideal team of the championship, although Belgrano was left out in the first phase. In July 2018, just over a year later, Genoa He bought his pass from Belgrano for $ 1,700,000, a figure that today reads extremely low considering the projection of the 23-year-old defender. In Belgrano they will never forget him. With the money from its sale to Italian football, the club built one of the stands of its stadium in the Alberdi neighborhood.

Boca and Racing, who had it on their radar when he played in Belgrano, they were left with the desire to enjoy it. The debut of “Cuti” at Genoa, on October 20, 2018, could not have been more demanding: before the Juventus, in Turin, and after recovering from a pubalgia. They admonished him at 9 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo put Juve ahead and his team reached the final 1 to 1 through Daniel Bessa.

In Genoa he stood out so much that Juventus set his sights on him from the start and two years later bought him for 26,000,000 euros. To add filming to the overcrowding of centrals that it had in its squad, Vecchia Signora loaned it first to Genoa for a year and then to Atalanta, where he met a coach who helped him a lot in his growth: Gian Piero Gasperini.

With audacious football and individual pursuits to mark the rival, Atalanta became a sensation of Calcio and also of European football. Romero had as one of the companions of the last line to Jose Luis Palomino, another Argentine who stood out in the Italian team and who also made it to the National Team. If Palomino did well with Gasperini, everything was brilliant for Romero: he was elected the best defender in the Italian League in the 2020-21 season, after achieving the record of balls recovered (237) and aerial duels won (122) on horseback of his very good height (1.85) and physical power. “’Cuti’ has no roof. He is a player with a very high level ”, affirms Scaloni.

The adventurous path that he travels with the National Team, with which he was already champion of America in his first official competition this year in the Maracana, started in the U-20, as it happens with almost all promising youth players. He was the captain of the youth team led by Claudio Ubeda and that in 2017 he got one of the four places for the World Cup in South Korea in the South American one in Ecuador. There he had as companions Lautaro Martínez, Nahuel Molina, Lisandro Martínez, Juan Foyth, Matías Zaracho, Ezequiel Barco and Santiago Ascacibar, among others.

In the Copa America in Brazil 2021, that of glory for Argentina after 28 years without titles, suffered a strained right knee that prevented him from playing four of the seven matches of the Albiceleste team: those of the group stage against Chile and Bolivia, the quarterfinal in front of Ecuador and the semifinal against Colombia. It seemed that he would not be in the final before Brazil, but on the same day of the game he asked Scaloni to speak and told him that he did not want to miss that classic for the world: the coach put it in from the start and contributed his own for the victory with Angel Di María’s goal.

Scaloni acknowledged that he began to notice him based on a recommendation from Hugo Tocalli, deep connoisseur of Argentine youth soccer. “Four or five years ago, Tocalli told me: ‘There is a number two in Belgrano called Romero. Remember that name ‘”, Scaloni said that Tocalli told him and added about the “Cuti”: “It was good for him to go to Italy, he grew a lot there.”

In total, he has only played six games with the senior national team and he has already become an undisputed central defender that he usually shares with Nicolás Otamendi. The debut dressed in light blue and white with the main team took place on June 3 of this year, in a 1-1 tie against Chile, by Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in Santiago del Estero.

From the Copa América in Brazil he returned to Europe overflowing with joy and with a condition that today puts him in a unique place: Tottenham Hotspur paid him 50,000,000 euros for his pass to Atalanta and became the Argentine defender sold in the highest figure in history. For Atalanta it was a wonderful business: he made use of the option to purchase his pass and paid 16,000,000 euros to Juventus, who must be sorry for never having used it. That is to say that the whole of Bergamo had a profit of 34,000,000 euros, which could be transformed into 39,000,000 euros if Romero meets some sporting goals at Tottenham related to the number of games he will play and the possibility of obtaining Titles.

Cuti Romero affirmed that the striker who had the hardest control is the Belgian Romelu Lukaku

Admirer of Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) and Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Romero usually affirms that the striker who had the most trouble controlling is the Belgian Romelu Lukaku, whom he had to mark on Sunday, September 19, in the game that his team lost 3-0 to Chelsea, for the Premier League. Lukaku did not convert: the goals were from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kanté and Antonio Rüdiger.

Follower of the cuartetera band Q’ Lokura, the “Cuti” often listens to them with his headphones on trips to the various stadiums with the Tottenham squad. In English football, the most qualified in the world today, the Cordoba whose game seduces Messi tries to take more firm steps in the framework of his ascending journey.