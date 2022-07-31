Cuti Romero’s violent crossing and Dybala’s assistance in Roma’s victory over Tottenham

*The crossing of Romero with Pellegrini

This Saturday several friendships were held between European clubs and one of the most outstanding was the one that the Roma of Jose Mourinho he beat the Tottenham of Antonio Conte. The duel included the premiere of Paulo Dybala in the Italian team, after his departure from the Juventusand with the presence of Cristian Holiday Romeroprotagonist of one of the hottest moments of the duel.

It is that at 82 minutes, the Argentine defender got angry with Lorenzo Pellegrini and after a brief interdict he grabbed him by the neck. This catapulted the rest of the players to separate the players and the referee, correctly, cautioned both. Undoubtedly, the former Belgrano showed that despite being a friendly, he lives the matches intensely and his character could have played tricks on him.

But in addition to this tense crossover, the other highlight came at 28 minutes, when Paulo Dybala took charge of executing a corner kick and launched the perfect cross for the Brazilian Ibañez’s header, which made it 1-0. It was thus a pleasant debut for The jewelwho arrived as a free agent after the polls of the Inter Milano and of Napoli.

*Ibañez’s goal for Roma

“I have gained experience after all these years at Juventus, a club that has a habit of winning and that transmits that to you from day one,” the 28-year-old Argentine had declared in his presentation press conference in the capital box. “I’m going to try to give my best, especially in the locker room, considering that we are a young team, to bring this experience, help us win and stay positive in the difficult moments of the season,” he said.

The A league It will start the weekend of August 13 and 14. The Roma will debut that Sunday as a visitor against Salerno in search of starting a campaign in the best way in which he will try to fight as high as possible. For his part, the Tottenhamyou will start your way in the Premier League at home against Southampton on August 6.

