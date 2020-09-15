Cuties Director Maimouna Doucouré: I Share ‘Similar Battle’ as My Critics

“Cuties” filmmaker Maimouna Doucouré says that Netflix’s preliminary advertising and marketing marketing campaign opened up the movie to a degree of criticism that it didn’t obtain after its Sundance Movie Competition debut in January, and that she’s preventing “the identical battle” as her critics.

Talking on Monday as a part of a digital 10 Abilities to Watch panel hosted by French promotion group UniFrance, Doucouré highlighted the streaming large’s early paintings, which depicted the movie’s central characters carrying revealing dance outfits and posing provocatively. Netflix, which purchased the movie out of Sundance, apologized and withdrew the paintings.

Doucouré stated, “The controversy began with that paintings… Crucial [thing] is to look at the movie and perceive now we have the identical battle,” stated Doucouré, responding to criticism that the movie goes over the road in portraying youngsters in a sexualized method.

“Cuties” tells the story of an 11-year-old Senegalese woman in Paris who joins a dance group to flee household dysfunction. Scenes that includes its younger protagonists dancing to suggestive choreography have obtained intensive backlash.

After the 96-minute movie premiered Sept. 9 on the streaming platform, the hashtag “#CancelNetflix” started trending on Twitter within the U.S. and a Change.org petition was arrange, calling on Netflix prospects to cancel their subscriptions. The petition has up to now garnered greater than 647,000 signatures. It has additionally drawn condemnation from conservative American political figures together with Ted Cruz.

Doucouré, who gained the world cinema dramatic directing award at Sundance with “Cuties,” rejected the concept that her movie was being attacked attributable to cultural variations between American and European audiences.

“I thought the movie can be accepted. It performed to Sundance and was watched by American folks there; I met the general public there and so they actually noticed that the movie is a few common problem,” stated Doucouré. “It’s not about French society — the hyper-sexualization of kids occurs by way of social media and social media is in every single place. Individuals [at Sundance] agreed with that.”

“We have to shield our youngsters. What I need to is to open folks’s eyes on this problem and attempt to repair it,” stated the filmmaker, including that it’s “vital and essential to create a debate and discover options as filmmakers, politicians, and inside the academic system.”

A critically acclaimed younger director, Doucouré beforehand helmed the quick movie “Maman(s),” which in 2016 gained Sundance’s quick movie jury prize for worldwide fiction and the Cesar award for finest quick movie. Earlier this yr, Doucouré obtained the Academy Gold Fellowship for Ladies, a prize given as a part of the Academy Ladies’s Initiative.

The film was launched in French theaters by Bac Movies on Aug. 19.