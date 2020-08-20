Cuties: Netflix Sorry for Poster Slammed for Sexualizing Little Girls

Netflix has apologized for and withdrawn a poster for its upcoming coming-of-age drama “Cuties.”

The art work for the French-language movie depicted 4 adolescent women sporting revealing cheerleading outfits and posting provocatively, drawing backlash on social media for “sexualizing” little women.

The Dad and mom Tv Council implored Netflix to take away the movie, rated M, from its web site.

“It’s so revealing that the primary main @netflix unique to centre younger Black women hinges on explicitly sexualising 11 12 months previous youngsters,” Twitter consumer Claire Heuchan tweeted. “Whether or not it’s performing or music, a sexualised picture is just too typically the worth of mainstream success for Black ladies & women. Disgraceful.”

“Netflix has a film referred to as ‘Cuties’ about 11 12 months olds in a twerking dance group. A few of the evaluations declare it’s a ‘commentary’ on the sexualization of kids however that is the poster,” one other consumer, Matt Walsh, wrote. “And take into account that the lead actress is definitely 11 years previous. Within the movie and actual life.”

So, I opened #Netflix and this promotion popped up: “Cuties”: about an 11yr previous muslim woman pursuing her dream in a dance group, defying her dad or mum’s values.

Once you name a film “Cuties” and advertise like this: That is sexualizing 11yr previous children

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate art work that we used for ‘Mignonnes’/’Cuties,’” a Netflix spokesperson stated in a press release to Selection. “It was not OK, nor was it consultant of this French movie which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now up to date the images and outline.”

“Cuties” received the world cinema dramatic directing award on the Sundance Movie Competition in January. The movie follows 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant Amy (Fathia Youssouf), who upsets her Muslim mom by opting to hitch the “Cuties,” a quartet of scantily-dressed women who rehearse dances after faculty. Maïmouna Gueye performs Amy’s mother. With three children and her husband bringing dwelling a second spouse, she has her plate full.

The movie, directed by Maïmouna Doucouré, at the moment has an 82% recent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix not too long ago started selling the film forward of its launch on the platform on Sept. 9.

Amy Nicholson gave “Cuties” a optimistic assessment for Selection at Sundance: “Newcomer Youssouf has an anchoring presence. Often, Doucouré lets her gentle up the display with a smile, and on the director’s most expressionistic, the woman floats.”

The film simply opened in French theaters on Aug. 19 and is being distributed by Bac Movies. In an interview with the movie web site Cineuropa, Doucouré stated “Cuties” delivered an “uncompromising portrait of an 11-year-old woman plunged in a world that imposes a sequence of dictates on her.”

“Throughout my analysis (for ‘Cuties’), I noticed that every one these younger women I’d met have been very uncovered on social media. And with new social codes, the methods of presenting your self change,” Doucouré stated.

A critically acclaimed younger director, Doucouré beforehand helmed the quick movie “Maman(s)” which received Sundance’s jury prize and the Cesar award for greatest quick movie. Earlier this 12 months, Doucouré acquired the Academy Gold Fellowship for Ladies, a prize given as a part of the Academy Ladies’s Initiative.