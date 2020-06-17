CW Acquires Four More Series for Summer Lineup – Variety

The CW introduced Tuesday an extra 4 collection acquisitions as a part of its summer season lineup.

Making their U.S. debuts on The CW are: the horror whodunnit competitors “Killer Camp,” debuting July 16 at Eight p.m. ET/PT; , the docu-series “Being Reuben,” debuting on Aug. 7 at 9; the comedy panel recreation present “Taskmaster,” debuting on Aug. 2 at 8; and the family-centric cooking competitors “Fridge Wars,” debuting Aug. 2 at 9.

Full descriptions of the reveals will be learn beneath.

The broadcaster additionally introduced premiere dates for some beforehand acquired reveals. “Inform Me a Story” will debut on July 28 at 9, whereas “Coroner” will debut Aug. 5 at 9. Moreover, the half-hour British comedy “Lifeless Pixles” has moved into The CW’s summer season schedule, making its U.S. premiere on Aug. 18 at 8.

The next is The CW’s schedule of late-summer premieres. All occasions ET/PT:

THURSDAY, JULY 16

8:00-9:00pm KILLER CAMP (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, JULY 28

8:00-9:00pm DC’S STARGIRL (Authentic Episode)

9:00-10:00pm TELL ME A STORY (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

8:00-9:00pm TASKMASTER (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm FRIDGE WARS (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

8:00-9:00pm THE 100 (Authentic Episode)

9:00-10:00pm CORONER (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

8:00-8:30pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Authentic Episode)

8:30-9:00pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30pm BEING RUEBEN (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm BEING RUEBEN (Authentic Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

8:00-8:30pm DEAD PIXELS (Series Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm DEAD PIXELS (Authentic Episode)

9:00-10:00pm TELL ME A STORY (Authentic Episode)

New Present Descriptions:

In BEING REUBEN, fourteen year-old Reuben de Maid, a gifted teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, grew to become an web sensation after capturing to fame following an look on “Little Massive Photographs.” The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and make-up knowledgeable, and now has a high-profile profession. On this enjoyable, inspiring and warm-hearted new docuseries, we comply with Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, whereas nonetheless grounded in his actuality at house in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mom Vicky. Being Reuben takes a passionate have a look at how a loving household has given their particular teen the power to face out. BEING REUBEN stars Reuben de Maid and is from Ricochet Ltd., a Warner Bros. Worldwide Tv Manufacturing Firm, and Krempelwood Ltd., with govt producers Emma Walsh of Ricochet, Blair Krempel and Mark Wooden.

Prime cooks compete to make an incredible feast utilizing leftovers and components present in your fridge within the culinary competitors FRIDGE WARS. Every episode, two prime cooks are pitted towards each other with a problem to create extraordinary meals utilizing solely the components taken from the fridges of atypical households. We study why dinnertime is a supply of stress and panic when host Emma Hunter visits a household’s house and conducts a shock fridge raid— taking every part from final week’s leftover lasagna to the condiment assortment, and even snatching that questionable bag of frozen greens from 2016. The competitors commences again on the FRIDGE WARS studio the place the household’s fridge is recreated for each cooks. As soon as the clock begins, the cooks have 45 minutes to get dinner on the desk — cooking with components they’ve by no means seen for folks they’ve by no means met! Inside their fridges, the cooks scour by means of the components imagining what they’ll probably pull collectively. But it surely’s the surface of the fridge that holds clues that information the cooks to create a profitable meal technique. The household calendar, take-out menus, images and perhaps a gluten-free recipe are all potential clues to affect what meal will probably be a success with these whole strangers. When time’s up, the household takes their place on the eating room desk and tastes every meal, scoring them on look, style and originality — with out understanding who cooked what. These outcomes go within the FRIDGE WARS vault and we do all of it once more with a brand new household and a brand new fridge stuffed with challenges, this time upping the ante with a “What the Fridge (WTF) Problem” that forces each cooks to adapt to a very distinctive culinary disaster. With each households’ scores tabulated, the ultimate scene reveals which chef efficiently created a mouth-watering masterpiece to win the “Fridge Wars” battle. Hosted by comic Emma Hunter, FRIDGE WARS is co-produced and co-created by The Gurin Firm and the CBC. The present is govt produced by Tracie Tighe (CBC) and Emmy® and Rose d’Or winner Phil Gurin (The Gurin Firm).

In The CW’s new satirical horror whodunit actuality competitors KILLER CAMP, 11 British strangers are shocked to find they aren’t happening a enjoyable new actuality present known as “Summer Camp” however truly taking part in an over-the-top “homicide” thriller collection known as “Killer Camp.” Camp Counselor Bobby would be the first to inform you that every part at Camp Nice is picturesque and excellent… besides the minor drawback of the brutal murders. In typical actuality present trend, there will probably be camaraderie, intercourse enchantment, and plenty of backstabbing… solely this time, actually. Because the campers play video games to earn money through the day, every night time one in all them will meet their premature demise in ever extra excessive, hilarious and ingenious methods. No person will be trusted, as one of many campers amongst them is definitely the key assassin controlling the evil camp handyman “Bruce,” who executes the bloody hilarious demise scenes. It’s as much as the campers to find out who’s pulling the strings, solid out the assassin and save themselves earlier than it’s too late. Comic Bobby Mair takes on presenting duties as Camp Counselor Bobby. Govt produced by Steph Harris, KILLER CAMP is from Tuesday’s Youngster and initially aired on ITV2.

TASKMASTER is an Worldwide Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy recreation present starring comic and actor Greg Davies within the title position of the omnipotent Taskmaster, who points easy comedic and weird duties to 5 common contestants – normally comedians – with Alex Horne (the present creator) appearing because the Taskmaster’s assistant. The duties – normally carried out in isolation, however often in groups – are designed to encourage the gamers to suppose laterally and creatively. TASKMASTER is from Avalon (“Breeders,” “Every little thing’s Gonna Be Okay,” “Final Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Disaster”) with govt producers Alex Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire (who additionally serves because the collection’ director) with Hilary Rosen for UKTV.