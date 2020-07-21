CW to Develop Drama Series Based on Stephen King Short Story

A collection titled “Revelations” primarily based on Stephen King’s quick story “The Revelations of ’Becka Paulson” is within the works at The CW, Selection has discovered.

Within the potential one-hour drama, after by accident taking pictures herself within the mind with a nail gun, a Pollyanna-ish Becca Paulson is recruited by an over-it Jesus to be his “chosen one” in stopping the apocalypse. So as to save the world, Becca may have to show that our deeply backward planet Earth is redeemable, beginning along with her quirky midwestern hometown.

Maise Culver will function author and co-executive producer on the undertaking, with Katie Lovejoy government producing. Warner Bros. Tv will produce. Culver was beforehand a author on “Final Man Standing” whereas Lovejoy’s credit embody “Dracula” and the CW pilot “Lifeless Inside.”

Ought to “Revelations” go to collection, it could not be the primary time that this explicit Stephen King quick story has been tailored for tv. The story served as the idea for an episode of the revival of “The Outer Limits” in 1997, with Catherine O’Hara starring because the titular character.

A lot of King’s works have been tailored for tv through the years, with a number of collection at present within the works. CBS All Entry is at present prepping a restricted collection primarily based on “The Stand,” whereas Apple has ordered a collection primarily based on King’s novel “Lisey’s Story.” Epix can be prepping a collection primarily based on King’s quick story “Jerusalem’s Lot” with Adrienne Brody hooked up to star. Hulu aired the second season of “Fortress Rock” — which includes parts of many King works — again in October 2019, whereas the Viewers Community present “Mr. Mercedes” is awaiting phrase on a fourth season.