CW to Develop Drama ‘The Pretenders,’ Damon Wayans Jr. to Produce

The CW is growing a drama collection that hails from Damon Wayans Jr.’s Two Shakes Leisure, Selection has discovered completely.

The undertaking is titled “The Pretenders.” Within the present, a seemingly regular suburban household is hiding a giant secret: they’re truly particular person belongings within the Witness Safety Program, positioned collectively to present protected cowl for 3 of the belongings who’re unrelated minors. Every of them has a closet stuffed with skeletons and a bounty on their head, which signifies that for these outcasts, becoming in is about extra than simply social standing, it’s about survival.

Brandon Zuck will write and govt produce, with Wayans and Kameron Tarlow govt producing for Two Shakes. Devon Greggory may also govt produce. CBS Tv Studios, the place Two Shakes is beneath a first-look deal, will produce.

This marks the most recent undertaking Two Shakes has arrange at CW. Final 12 months, the corporate arrange the pilot “Glamorous” on the broadcaster, which advised the story of a LatinX, gender non-conforming graduating senior who will get the internship of a lifetime at a cosmetics firm after panning them on Youtube.The corporate can be at present growing the comedy collection “The Turners” at ABC together with Wilmer Valderrama Leisure and CBS TV Studios.

Most not too long ago, Wayans signed on to star in and govt produce a comedy collection with a script-to-series order at Peacock a couple of married couple who develop into bounty hunters to make ends meet.

Wayans and Two Shakes are repped by WME.

Zuck beforehand co-created the Tinder collection “Swipe Night time.” His different TV credit embody the Fb Watch collection “5 Factors.” He additionally not too long ago directed the “Into the Darkish” installment “Crawlers” at Hulu. He’s repped by Thruline Leisure.

Greggory is the co-creator and govt producer of the BET collection “American Soul.” He beforehand labored with CW on growing the dramas “Marlowe” and a reboot of “The Sport.” He’s repped by The Shuman Firm and Hansen Jacobson.