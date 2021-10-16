CWC Assembly LIVE: Sonia Gandhi’s giant observation, said- Sure ‘I’m complete time president of Congress’

CWC Assembly LIVE: On the very starting of the Congress Operating Committee, Sonia Gandhi has given a robust respond to G-23, a bunch of disgruntled leaders of the birthday party. Sonia Gandhi roared in her opening cope with and acknowledged that I’m the overall time president of Congress. Sonia acknowledged in her cope with, “In the event you permit me to mention so, then I say that I’m the overall time president of Congress, there’s no want for me to speak during the media.”Additionally Learn – Punjab Congress Disaster: Will Sidhu withdraw his resignation? Assembly senior birthday party leaders on October 14 – what’s going to be the topic!

After this, Sonia acknowledged that we by no means refused to touch upon problems with public significance. At the group elections within the birthday party, Sonia acknowledged that the overall blueprint of the group elections is coming in entrance of you. Allow us to inform you that a couple of days in the past Kapil Sibal had acknowledged that he does now not perceive who takes the selections of the Congress. Additionally Learn – Date of CWC assembly has been fastened, there is also a choice in regards to the election of Congress President

“I’m, if you’ll permit me to mention so, a full-time and arms on Congress President….,” Sonia Gandhi all the way through her opening remarks at Congress Operating Committee assembly %.twitter.com/SXbtI7prxe – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Additionally Learn – Gandhi Jayanti: Opposition leaders paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, additionally paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri