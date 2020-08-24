CWC Meet: Congress torn in two, Sibal and Azad raging on Rahul Gandhi’s statement, said- if the charge is proved …

CWC Meet: In the midst of the ongoing discussion on the issue of leadership change in Congress, the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest policy-making unit, was also seen. Sources said that in the meeting, Rahul Gandhi targeted the leaders who wrote letters to Sonia Gandhi on the issue of leadership in the party and alleged that all this is happening with the BJP’s nexus. Rahul said that when the party was fighting against the opposing forces in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and Sonia Gandhi was unwell then why was such a letter written at that time? A split in the Congress emerged about this and Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal expressed their displeasure. Also Read – Sonia offered to quit as Congress President, discussion of names of these leaders with Rahul

Rahul Gandhi says this (writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership) was done in collusion with BJP: Sources https://t.co/M1qhTbrWR3 Also Read – Will Sonia Gandhi resign? Who will lead the Congress? All eyes on CWC’s important meeting – ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020 Also Read – Sachin Pilot in support of making Rahul Gandhi the Congress President, told the heart

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal expressed their displeasure over Rahul’s statement. Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Ghulam Nabi Azad said that if the allegation is proved that there is a nexus with BJP, then I will resign.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, during CWC, says he will resign if Rahul Gandhi’s “collusion with BJP” remark can be proven: sources – ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

At the same time, senior leader Kapil Sibal expressed his anger by tweeting and said, “Rahul Gandhi says that we have a nexus with the BJP.” I made the party a success in the Rajasthan High Court. Manipur defended the party with full force against the BJP. In the last 30 years, not a single statement has been made in favor of BJP. Still we are facing allegations of nexus with BJP. ‘

As the situation in the two camps of the Congress is visible on the issue of leadership, the meeting of the party’s highest policy making unit, the CWC, is being held through video conference. On Sunday, a day before the CWC meeting, a new political storm broke out in the party when a letter from 23 senior leaders to Sonia Gandhi demanding a full-time and grassroots active president and a change in the organization from top to bottom. Information about writing was revealed.

However, with the news of this letter coming out, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and many other senior and young leaders of the party expressed confidence in the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and this But stressed that only the Gandhi family can keep the party united.

(Input: language, ANI)