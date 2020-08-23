CWC meeting to be held on Monday amid discussion about change in Congress leadership

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest policy-making unit, will meet on Monday amid the ongoing discussion on the issue of leadership in Congress. According to the party’s organization general secretary KC Venugopal, the CWC meeting will begin at 11 am on Monday. Sources say that many issues can be discussed in the meeting, including the current political issues, the state of the economy and the corona virus crisis. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath read poetry in Vidhan Sabha, tightening Congress and SP, goes viral

However, the CWC meeting is being held when Sonia Gandhi as interim president has completed a period of one year. He was appointed as the interim president after Rahul Gandhi's resignation. During the past few weeks many Congress leaders have openly demanded that once again Rahul Gandhi be given the command of the Congress.

Recently, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that there is a feeling of 100 per cent of Congress workers that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party again.

Earlier, the Congress was holding all its meetings through ‘Zoom’, but after concerns about data privacy related to it came out, the party decided to change this platform. This time the party will meet via digital platform ‘WebEx’. Sources associated with the Congress have given this information.