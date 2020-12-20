Cyber ​​attack: cyber thugs are attacking Fake Email related to Kovid-19, be more cautious

Cyber ​​Attack: Cyber ​​attacks are increasing all over the world including India, cyber criminals are devising new tricks to steal data daily. Now they are using fake email ID to steal documents related to Kovid-19. Cyber ​​thugs have used 72 percent fake email IDs related to Kovid-19. Institutions running in India for Kovid-19, in which donated money is poured, are taking money from their fake email IDs. Also Read – Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram account hack, actress lodged complaint in cyber cell

In fact, Kovid-19 steals all the documents related to bank accounts and the money donated by people through scam and spear phishing and thus committing this fraud. Now 72 percent cases have been reported in which hackers have removed the related documents through fake email IDs. 36 percent of its total attacks have been done by scammers.

As cloud-enabled security solutions report, "About 13 percent of all spear-phishing attacks are taken from internally hacked accounts, so organizations are urged to protect their organization's internal email traffic." The more you invest for it, the more they have to save email from external senders.

Commercial Email Compromise (BEC) attacks are on the rise as cyber criminals now see how easily and quickly such an attack can happen. The apprehensions after the COVID-19 pandemic have given a variety of sources to cybercriminals so that they soon prepare themselves for all the current events.

The findings suggest that spear fishing attacks largely comprise 71 percent of fake URLs, but only 30 percent of BEC attacks involve a link.

“Hackers using BEC build trust with their victims and expect a response to their email, and thus the lack of a URL makes the attack harder to detect”

According to Murali Urs, Country Manager (India) of Barracuda Networks, cyber criminals are adopting this policy very quickly, when they come to know of a new strategy or current event, they attack.

“The Kovid-19 pandemic has proved their work very well. Organizations in India today face increasing threats from highly targeted phishing attacks, ”he said.

Hackers are using several tactics to hide fake email links and avoid detection by URL security solutions.

The report takes an in-depth look at new tricks used to successfully carry out attacks – spear phishing, business email compromises, epidemic-related scams, and other types.

The report said, “The Business Email Agreement (BEC) analyzes 12 percent of spear-fishing attacks in 2019 with a 7 percent increase.”

Urs said, “One must invest in technology to prevent attacks on the organization and to help people act as the last line of defense and avoid falling prey to scammers’ latest moves.”