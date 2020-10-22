Cyber ​​attack on Russian vaccine SPUTNIK-5 company Dr Reddy’s, work stopped

Cyber ​​attack: Legendary pharma company Dr. Reddy’s, which is doing trial of Corona virus vaccine Sputnik, has stopped work of all its factories in the world. The company has stopped its work due to cyber attack on the company and the possibility of data of many servers reaching the outsiders. The company says that everything can start functioning in the next 24 hours. Also Read – Maharashtra: Private guards will walk in local train for protection of women and other passengers, Uddhav government gave permission

Let me tell you that just a few days ago, Dr. Reddy's got permission from the Drug Controller General of the Government of India for the second and third phase trial of the Russian vaccine Sputnik-5 for Kovid-19 in India.

The company's CIO Mukesh Rathi said, "We are expecting the commencement of all services within 24 hours." We do not anticipate any significant impact on our operations due to this incident. '

In the information given to the stock exchanges, the company has told that in view of the cyber attack, it has isolated all its data centers. Dr Reddy’s has factories in India, Russia, UK, USA and Brazil. According to the news, this cyber attack took place at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday night ie Indian time.

Let me tell you that Dr. Reddy’s and RDIF have got permission to do clinical trial of Sputnik V vaccine in India few days ago.