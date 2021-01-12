Cyber Group Studios USA Names Karen K Miller CEO, Merritt D Farren COO

Paris-based household leisure firm Cyber Group Studios has named former NBCUniversal exec Karen K. Miller because the president and CEO of its American division, Cyber Group Studios USA, with Merritt D. Farren becoming a member of the corporate as normal counsel and chief working officer.

Collectively, Miller and Farren are tasked with increasing the corporate’s North American growth and distribution from Cyber Group’s Los Angeles workplace. Miller will oversee all operations, whereas Farren will work along with her on the division’s development methods whereas supporting the mother or father firm’s international acquisition and distribution initiatives.

“I see an incredible quantity of potential to additional improve our slate of unique greatest in school content material for teenagers and households to take pleasure in and I sit up for partnering with our workforce in Paris to globalize our growth whereas leveraging Cyber’s distinctive energy and confirmed observe file in international distribution, financing and top quality manufacturing,” stated Miller.

She begins within the spring of this yr. Most not too long ago, Miller served as senior vice chairman of content material for NBCUniversal’s Common Children community, overseeing technique, growth, co-productions, productions and acquisitions, in addition to rising audiences and franchises. Previous to that, she was vice chairman of worldwide programming technique, acquisitions and co-productions for Disney Channels Worldwide, and beforehand spent 17 years at Warner Bros. as a producer.

“Karen is a gifted, revolutionary, multi-faceted and forward-looking chief, she has a tremendous observe file within the growth and commercialization of profitable children and household international franchises worldwide” stated Pierre Sissmann, chairman and CEO of Cyber Group Studios. “Merritt is a best-in- class high govt with a wealth of enterprise affairs and acquisitions expertise in all segments of our enterprise. He might be an amazing associate to Karen within the growth of Cyber Group Studios USA. Each Karen and Merritt convey a outstanding and extremely spectacular background and preserve an esteemed ability set that has targeting creating extremely profitable youngsters’s media and leisure properties. We’re thrilled to have each of them be part of our Cyber Group household and sit up for their management and help as we head into the subsequent section of our North American strategic development efforts.”

Farren started at Cyber Group Studios USA in December, and beforehand frolicked as normal counsel at SoundCloud in Berlin, on high of 11 years within the Amazon sphere as chief authorized officer at Audible and affiliate normal counsel of digital media and new applied sciences at Amazon. Earlier than his decade at Amazon, Farren spent the prior 11 years on the Walt Disney Firm dealing with company legislation and enterprise affairs for Disney’s studio, shopper merchandise and theme parks and resorts division, serving as the final counsel for Disneyland.

“I had the privilege of working alongside the 2 principals of Cyber Group Studios, Pierre Sissmann and Dominque Bourse beforehand, after we have been all at Disney,” stated Farren. “I’m excited to be working with them once more and desperate to embark on creating the brand new roster of nice household leisure.”