Cybercriminals Release Law Firm Messages – Variety

The ransomware hackers who stole gigabytes of information from a outstanding New York leisure legislation agency posted a batch of emails Saturday on the darkish net, which they beforehand hyped as containing incriminating data on President Donald Trump.

However there’s nothing damning within the assortment of 169 emails, which the hackers illegally obtained from Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks’ programs.

Certainly, just a few of the emails printed on-line Saturday truly discuss with Donald Trump in any significant context. These embody discussions of satirical references to him in sure TV exhibits and adverts, in addition to his 2015 interview with Barbara Walters on ABC Information’ “20/20.”

In the meantime, among the many hacked emails had been newsletters with hyperlinks to articles in regards to the present White Home occupant. In a number of circumstances, the emails included “trump” within the verb sense of “to override,” having nothing to do with Donald Trump. A number of others had been correspondence with an organization whose workplaces had been in Trump Tower in New York. One other e mail chain referenced a shopper who was staying at Trump Worldwide Resort & Tower New York.

In brief, it’s nothing resembling the “ton of soiled laundry” the cyberattackers claimed they possessed on Donald Trump.

The criminals’ claims to have revealing information on Trump in reference to their hack of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks had been puzzling, on condition that the legislation agency has by no means represented Donald Trump or the Trump Group.

The hackers claimed the emails they launched Saturday comprise “essentially the most innocent data” about Trump — apparently making an attempt to indicate they’re holding again extra compelling materials. However contemplating that what they printed contained nothing remotely attention-grabbing, it appears possible that the cybercriminals are vastly exaggerating the worth of the information they’ve stolen.

Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks refused to pay the cyberthieves’ preliminary $21 million ransom, after which the hackers doubled their demand to $42 million. Now that it’s clear the legislation agency, which has introduced within the FBI to conduct a felony investigation, is not going to even negotiate with the felony ring, the hackers are claiming they may public sale off the shopper knowledge they stole on the darkish net.

The assault on the Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks community, which seems to have occurred on or round Might 7, allegedly contains paperwork on a number of music and leisure figures. The hackers have claimed these embody Woman Gaga, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Bruce Springsteen, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Cam Newton, Bette Midler, Jessica Simpson, Priyanka Chopra, Idina Menzel and Run DMC.