Cyberpunk 2077 and the non-existent police chases: an absence marked by technical limitations

The game has struggled since its launch in 2020, leading to complaints from users and lawsuits from investors.

It happens very little by little, but it seems that Cyberpunk 2077 is raising its head. Criticism on Steam has improved dramatically, and the threat of investor demand has now been addressed without further dilemmas (but with a lot of money involved). Beyond this, CD Projekt continues to look forward to its cyberpunk experience, but that doesn’t mean that take a look back sometimes.

There were simply reasons that prevented us from developing thisPawel SaskoJust this has happened in one of the last live shows of Pawel Sasko, mission director, in which he plays Cyberpunk 2077 while answering questions from users. Here, a player has asked about the absence of police chases, a detail that would have looked great on the streets of Night City. But CD Projekt had never closed the door to this possibility, and now admits that this idea was not implemented due to technical limitations.

“We have talked about it several times in past streams, since it has been something main in our case. It is about the limitations that we had and, in this specific case, it was just technical limitations”, explains Sasko, “It is not that not. we did because we didn’t want to, simply there were reasons that prevented us from developing this.”

Of course, it is difficult to forget the case of Cyberpunk 2077. After all, between bugs and complaints, they also sneaked a piece of information about Keanu Reeves which the actor has recently denied. Despite this, CD Projekt RED continues to work on its game and looks to the future with Free patches, updates and DLC.

