Cyberpunk 2077 arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series and releases a free demo: these are the graphic improvements

CD Projekt RED has welcomed this massive update with real-time gameplay.

Today is mainly starring Cyberpunk 2077, as CD Projekt RED has prepared a direct with lots of information about what is to come in this adventure. After all, the broadcast has not focused on a single aspect and has shown the particularities around the next patch of the game, as well as the free DLC and a gameplay captured in the next-gen. And, as was already theorized on the net, information has also been given about the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series, which leaves us with a massive update that is available from now.

Update with next-gen version is now availableThe broadcast of Cyberpunk 2077 has begun with gameplay captured on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. As explained by CD Projekt RED, these versions will squeeze the potential of both consoles to give us image quality that is complemented by Ray Tracing, 4K, and Faster Loads. As we have already seen in other games that have also been released in the next-gen, each platform will have a performance mode and another focused on Ray-Tracing which involves changes in the rate of frames per second, as you can see in the following image.

Part of the direct has focused on the improvements that are introduced through the new patch of Cyberpunk 2077. Following this path, the CD Projekt RED team has prepared a real-time gameplay to show novelties in the throwing of knives, changes in the AI ​​combat techniques, groups of NPCs that present different behaviors according to our actions and the possibility of changing their appearance in the middle of the game, among many other aspects who plan to improve the user experience.

On the other hand, the direct from CD Projekt RED confirms a leak indicated hours before the presentation: Cyberpunk 2077 will have a free trial version that will last 5 hours. In this way, players who still need more reasons to purchase the game will be able to delve into Night City to discover the most relevant details of the installment, such as the gameplay or the general setting.

Of course, this massive update It complies with everything that CD Projekt RED has advanced in recent months, as it has many new features around its gameplay and the definitive launch of the next-gen versions. So, with a fairly long list of improvements and fixes, and a landing on PS5 and Xbox Series, the Polish developer gives us new reasons to return to Night City.

