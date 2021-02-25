Cyberpunk 2077: Big Patch 1.2 Delays Release

CD Projekt Red has delayed the long-awaited (and important) patch 1.2 of Cyberpunk 2077. And according to the company, the main reason would have been the cyber attack they suffered at the beginning of this month of February.

Luckily, the Polish studio has ensured that they will only need a little more time to finish working on this great update. In this way, they have confirmed that the patch should be released in the second half of next March 2021.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

As you can see, the announcement has taken place through a published statement and Twitter (by the official account of the game). This was divided into three messages and you can read its content, translated, below:

“While we want to release patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the time frame detailed above, the recent cyberattack on the studio’s IT infrastructure, as well as the wide scope of the update, means that this will sadly not happen; we will need some extra time. Our goal for patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality fixes and improvements, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we are now aiming for its release in the second half of March. It’s not the kind of news we like to share, but we want to make sure we get this update released correctly. Stay tuned for more information as the time approaches. Thank you for your continued patience and support. “

Regarding the attack on the company, the last we know is that CD Projekt Red is using DMCA takedowns to delete tweets that share the stolen source code. Something that was happening since some users even came to market with that data on the Dark Web.