Cyberpunk 2077: Big Update 1.2 Will Fix Police Response Times And Driving Issues

CD Projekt Red has revealed a handful of changes that it will implement as part of patch 1.2 (currently undated) for Cyberpunk 2077.

Its most notable feature is a change in the way police respond to crime, but adjustments to driving and motion controls are also promised.

In a new development information post on the Cyberpunk 2077 website, CDPR explains that patch 1.2 will adjust the time it takes for police NPCs to respond to reported crimes. Previously, the police would quickly appear behind the players and begin to react to the situation, breaking the dive.

It also meant that fleeing the scene before the cops arrived was difficult. A delay in the arrival of the police, plus a new reconnaissance drone that assesses the situation before the police arrive, should make the experience more realistic.

As far as driving is concerned, a steering sensitivity slider will be added to the options menu. Some gamers using keyboard controls, or those playing at low frame rates, have had trouble keeping vehicles on the road, and this slider is designed to help combat that. On the other hand, the handling of some individual vehicles has been modified, but this slider should have an overall positive effect for players who have had serious problems with driving.

Also, should your vehicle have entered a situation where it has been stranded on an object such as a curb or bollard, the new update will allow you to move the vehicle back and forth, as well as turn it, to release the obstacle car.

On foot, adjustments have also been made to the motion controls; The patch will allow players to disable the “double tap the movement keys to dodge”. With this option disabled, the dodge is performed by double-tapping the squat. This has been implemented to facilitate the movement of WASD links, the default PC movement keys, around the keyboard. More key binding issues are scheduled to be addressed in a future patch.

Currently, there is no release date for patch 1.2, and CD Projekt Red will likely not provide one until they can determinedly secure it. The patch has been delayed due to a recent cyber attack on the developer. We know that the patch will be followed by multiple updates and improvements over the course of 2021, thanks to the update roadmap they recently released.