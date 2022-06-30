Cyberpunk 2077 bugs pit CD Projekt RED and the company that oversaw them

Quantic Lab, a quality control company, defends itself against the accusations in a recent report.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 was released in 2020, its release is still giving rise to debates in mid-2022. countless bugs and problems that presented the CD Projekt RED game in its early days gave rise to much controversy, but in recent days a report has emerged that points the other way.

This leaked document ensures that the Poles did not locate all the errors of Cyberpunk 2077 because Quantic Labthe main company responsible for quality control, did not detect them correctly and lied to CD Projekt, which caused them to not be aware of all the bugs that appeared in the final version.

A report accuses the company of quality controlThe report accuses them of overstating the number of people working on testing the game and covering daily quotas by looking for the most small bugs instead of looking for the big ones. In addition, there is talk that Quantic Lab does not have a veteran staffbut actually have employees with less than six months of experience.

We have news of these accusations, since the company has defended itself against the accusations. On the PCGamesN portal we read how its CEO, Stefan Seicarescu, assures that this information has many gaps and does not fit the reality of everything that surrounds a testing process.

Seicarescu says that on large projects you don’t depend on one company to do quality control of an entire game, so it strikes him that they are the only ones responsible. In addition, he explains that the work is adjusted in real time according to the needs of the client.

We work with transparency and integrityQuantic Lab“The company always strives to work with transparency and integrity with our major industry partners,” says Seicarescu, who you haven’t mentioned anything about your team’s experienceso it is not clear if they lied in this regard, assuring something else at the time.

From CD Projekt RED we do not have any official response, nor is it expected that they will do so soon. Right now they are focused on continuing to correct errors and ampliar Cyberpunk 2077which released the versions for next-generation consoles a few months ago and continues to perform well in sales.

