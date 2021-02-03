Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Recommends Beware Of Mods

CD Projekt Red has said that players should be careful when downloading mods and modified games for Cyberpunk 2077 after discovering one of these games that has turned out to be capable of damaging our computers. Apparently, there is a bug that allows hackers to hide malicious executables with certain mods.

The Eurogamer medium has spoken with the developer and they explain that it is linked to external DLL files, which contain data that allows several programs to run at the same time.

Community member PixelRick has discovered the problem, and explained that it turns non-executable files into executable files, which means that it could carry “any type of executable virus”.

“We should be able to trust that the files are harmless, and be skeptical of executables in general,” PixeRick told Eurogarmer. “This vulnerability makes it impossible for us to trust any modified data files for the game until the patch arrives.”

CDPR has thanked the community for raising the alarm about the problem and have assured that they are already working on a solution with the following message: “We recommend that everyone not use files that come from unknown sources. Any user who uses mods or files You must be careful until we launch the corresponding fix “. There is a workaround made by Cyber ​​Engine Tweaks, a popular in-game modding tool.

Cyberpunk has been a nest of bugs and problems since it was released late last year. So much so that CD Projekt Red has offered returns on its versions for Xbox One and PS4, and that in fact, Sony removed it from the PlayStation Network.