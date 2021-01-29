Cyberpunk 2077: CDPR Removes Keanu Reeves Sex Mod And Clarifies Its Policy On It

A mod has been removed from Cyberpunk 2077 which allowed players to swap models and have sex with characters based on real world personalities like Keanu Reeves.

The mod allows players to swap characters in explicit sex scenes that normally shouldn’t be there, such as Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand, or the game’s antagonist Adam Smasher.

In a statement issued to Eurogamer, CD Projekt Red said that they widely allow modders “modify the game at will and have fun” When it comes to the characters the studio has created for the game, but for characters based on real people, the studio is taking a different stance. “When it comes to models of real people that we have asked to participate in the game, we ask that you refrain from using them in any situation that may be offensive without your explicit permission.”, comment about it.

Thus, the permission of the image (and other “concerned parties”) before modders and players create or use these explicit mods, or else they will be removed.

CD Projekt Red clarified the matter further and told Eurogamer that “Our most important rule regarding user generated content, game mods, in particular, is that it cannot be harmful to others. In the case of model changes, especially those involving explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077. “.

The model swap mod is no longer available, and clearly the studio will quickly remove any future iterations of such mods. Recently, CD Projekt Red started releasing official mod tools for the community to play with. You can read more about this topic in this other article.