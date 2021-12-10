Cyberpunk 2077 continues to give headaches to CD Projekt, which negotiates lawsuits over its launch

A group of investors from the United States denounced that they had been deceived, but are close to reaching an agreement.

You may not have noticed, but Cyberpunk 2077 It turns one year this week since its premiere on PC and consoles. The title prepares new updates and its next-generation version, but CD Project she’s still forced to grapple with some of the legal disputes the disastrous launch has left her as a consequence.

A few months ago we learned that a group of investors from the United States had presented a lawsuit considering that they had been deceived regarding the state of the game at the time of publication. They argue that the company has violated federal laws by not properly informing shareholders, causing damages to their interests.

The parties are negotiating an agreementCD Projekt AttorneysNow, thanks to information echoed by VGC, we know that demand has stalled. His law firm has reported that the Central District Court of California has suspended the proceedings because the company is currently negotiating with the plaintiffs to reach a possible agreement.

“In case of reaching a consensus on the conditions of the agreement, the parties will request its approval before the Court,” they explain. “It is also established that the fact of entering into negotiations for a possible agreement should not be construed in any way as an acceptance by the company or its members “.

The earthquake caused by Cyberpunk 2077 in CD Projekt has reached such a point that the company itself has had to go out to confirm that it is not for sale and that they will maintain their independence. They are currently working on next-gen versions of their latest great titles, as well as looking forward to future multiplayer features for their most recognized franchises.

More about: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt and Lawsuit.