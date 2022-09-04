Cyberpunk 2077 dates an event that will talk about the future of the game along with its anime Edgerunners

In just a few days we will have a special episode of Night City Wire in the hope of seeing the first expansion.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 has not come out in the best way on previous generation consoles, that does not mean that the ambition of CD Projekt Red is that of keep improving and expanding Night City. In just a few days we will have a special episode of Night City Wire where we will be told about the future of the title and also of its anime Edgerunners.

The event will be on Tuesday, September 6 at 5:00 p.m.As confirmed by the official cyberpunk 2077 twitter accountthe next special episode of Night City Wire will be next Tuesday, September 6 at 5:00 p.m. pm. This has been announced: “We will talk about our next anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and what’s next for Cyberpunk2077,” the account reported.

What to expect from Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime is coming on September 13 to the Netflix platform, but as far as the title is concerned we could have our sights set on the first expansion of the title. CD Projekt Red is working on it, and it will hit the market in 2023According to announced in a tweet. Another Twitter account too played with the mystery on the eve of Gamescom 2022, but ultimately nothing happened. The ideal would be to receive an official name, expansion trailer and an estimated date.

CD Projekt Red does not forget its expansions and continues to fully trust the title. The Polish company is aware that there is still a lot of work to be done and has thus remained silent until now. Until then Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated multiple times, one of them being the next-gen patch for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to know how we received the title in 3DJuegos, you can read the analysis of Cyberpunk 2077, carried out by Alejandro Pascual.