‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Delayed Again by CD Projekt to December

Just some weeks earlier than its deliberate Nov. 19 launch, developer CD Projekt Purple has once more pushed again its extremely anticipated “Cyberpunk 2077” 21 days to Dec. 10.

In an announcement on the “Cyberpunk 2077” Twitter web page, director Adam Badowski and CD Projekt co-founder and joint CEO Marcin Iwinski cited the struggles of getting ready the sport for current-generation consoles and subsequent gen because the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Sequence X each launch subsequent month.

“The largest problem for us proper now’s delivery the sport on current-gen, next-gen and PC on the identical time, which requires us to put together and take a look at 9 variations of it… whereas working from dwelling,” the assertion says. “Since ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developed in the direction of virtually being a next-gen title someplace alongside the way in which, we want to make sure that all the pieces works properly and each model runs easily.

“We’re conscious it might sound unrealistic when somebody says 21 days could make any distinction in such an enormous and sophisticated sport, however they actually do.”

This marks the third time the following large tentpole from “The Witcher III: Wild Hunt” developer has been delayed. Initially, as introduced at E3 2019, it was set for April 2020, then later pushed again to September 2020, then once more delayed to Nov. 19.

The information additionally comes as CD Projekt garnered backlash after Bloomberg revealed a report that stated the Polish developer was mandating six-day work weeks for its staff within the weeks main up to its beforehand scheduled launch, reneging on a former promise to not drive extra time on its employees. Many followers, in reality, referred to as for the studio to delay the sport as an alternative of turning to necessary extra time, a difficulty that has obtained rising consideration within the sport improvement business.

