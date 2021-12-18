Cyberpunk 2077 dodges their lawsuit: CD Projekt will compensate investors with 1.85 million dollars

The Polish company was facing legal action from shareholders who alleged they had been misled.

That Cyberpunk 2077 it did not go well it is true, but what CD Project still trying to solve the problems it has caused them is even more true. The controversial launch has not only forced them to deal with a decline in popularity or financial losses, but they faced various lawsuits from investors.

As we were recounting, the Polish company had managed to paralyze the demand and begin to negotiate with the shareholders. This group claimed that they had been deceived, violating United States federal laws by not correctly reporting the project, causing damages to their interests. And we already have news regarding the process.

Plaintiffs will waive all claimsAs the company itself reports in a document, after negotiations they have agreed to create a fund of compensation of $ 1,850,000 that will be awarded to the affected plaintiffs. With it, they “will renounce each and every one of the claims against the company and against the members of its board of directors.”

Therefore, it seems that the meetings have come to fruition, with CD Projekt thus managing to dodge a much more damaging bullet. Yes, still the court needs to ratify the agreement extrajudicial, which must be presented before mid-January of next year.

The Poles thus maintain their stability, which had been questioned on more than one occasion and which they themselves have had to reaffirm. Meanwhile, at the video game level, they are preparing the next-generation update for Cyberpunk 2077, which is scheduled to arrive during the first half of 2022.

