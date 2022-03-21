Cyberpunk 2077 does not forget its expansions and reaffirms its commitment to this action RPG

Although there were rumors of a possible cancellation, CD Projekt RED will continue to expand the Night City experience.

a few minutes ago, CD Project RED It has been proposed to occupy the covers of the specialized media with a confirmation: The Witcher 4 is already in development and will use Unreal Engine 5. However, the Polish studio has also reserved a tiny space to remember that Cyberpunk 2077 still has a lot to offer, and will follow the company’s plans regarding a new expansion.

REDengine, the technology that powers Cyberpunk 2077, is being used for the development of the next expansionCD Project REDAmidst a maelstrom of information related to Geralt of Rivia’s next adventure, the authors comment that “Concurrent with these announcements, CD Projekt RED also confirms that REDengine, the technology that powers Cyberpunk 2077, is still is being used for the development of the next expansion of Cyberpunk 2077″. Which, in other words, shelve all the rumors about a supposed cancellation.

After all, the different situations that Cyberpunk 2077 has gone through have generated all kinds of speculation on the part of users. This has reached the point that, as we have already mentioned in the previous paragraph, it was theorized about the alleged cancellation of future expansions for Cyberpunk 2077, despite the fact that those responsible already confirmed the launch of this content in October of last year.

One of the most recent novelties about this action RPG is linked to its next-gen versions, since the last live CD Projekt RED has left us with some editions where the graphic improvementsas well as a demo for free for all players. At 3DJuegos we have been fascinated by everything that the Cyberpunk 2077 update offers in the new generation of consoles, and that is why we have prepared a compilation with the 8 most outstanding improvements.

More about: Cyberpunk 2077, Expansion and CD Project RED.