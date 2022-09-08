Cyberpunk 2077 expansion forgets PS4 and Xbox One, right decision or not?

After a controversial launch, the CD Projekt RED video game rules out continuing its path on old-gen consoles.

We finally have it here! CD Projekt RED today presented the first details of Phantom Liberty, the first major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 with which the Polish team has a golden opportunity to recover a large part of its fan community. We don’t know many details about the adventure, but we do have a powerful headline right from the start: it will be exclusive to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google’s Stadia.

Nothing more to communicate the decision, there have been few the players who have regretted the decision, while others have understood it and even supported it in pursuit of a better work by the Polish team in the rest of the versions of the title in development. Who do you find yourself among? The debate is served, especially considering the unfortunate state with which the original release arrived, especially on PS4 and Xbox One back in the Christmas campaign of 2020.

Leaving this situation behind, the expansion has barely presented several images of its setting and a few details about its plot premise, betting on a story of intrigue and espionage located in a new district of Night City. It is to be expected that there will be a large number of novelties in content but, having seen what has been seen, do you see a priori exciting reasons to spend hours on the RPG shooter again?

