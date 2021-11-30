Cyberpunk 2077 gears up for a big update, and its next-gen version is on the right track

CD Projekt has used the year to release updates to its latest game and explore avenues for new projects.

At this point, it is hard to deny that Cyberpunk 2077 has failed to meet the public’s expectations in the days after launch, but CD Projekt RED does not want to abandon their latest work and now they have given more news related to its development in 2022. Information that slightly expands what we already knew about its future expansion and the landing of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 on the new generation of consoles. Within this, the developers ensure that everything is going smoothly and are preparing to a great update for the futuristic title.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Big Update Will Be Released In The First Quarter Of 2022CD Projekt has published a report in which they look back and assess the decisions made throughout the third quarter of 2021 while reiterating some news given in recent months: “We are very focused on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk , which will be launched in the first quarter of 2022, along with another big update for all platforms“, reads the document.

There is no clear date provided on the days in which we will be able to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series and PS5, but CD Projekt does not miss the opportunity to continue the statement explaining the reasons behind the net profit drop at the company: “This annual reduction in net profit is mainly due to expenses related to the Cyberpunk upgrade and to the exploratory work of new projects that are in an early stage of development. “

After all, the development team has made no secret of its intention to expand the universes of its franchises with new games, something with which they have used to send the message that the company is not for sale. Therefore, the release dates of everything that CD Projekt has prepared for its title remain to be seen, although the company come back to the load after learning that the Steam public has reconciled with Cyberpunk 2077.

