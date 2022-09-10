Cyberpunk 2077 has a new free mod tool: this is REDmod, CD Projekt official

The Polish company ensures that previously obtained mods are kept with its new tool.

CD Projekt RED has starred in the specialized news of recent days thanks to the presentation of the first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, which will be known by the name of Phantom Liberty. Although this novelty was celebrated by users of PS5, Xbox Series and PC, from the Polish developer they also want users to expand the experience of their RPG through the mods.

Offers an official modding tool that will help you use, modify and create your experiencesCD Projekt REDThat is why CD Projekt RED has introduced a new tool to create and implement mods in the delivery. With the name of REDmodthis initiative published on Steam and on the studio’s official website is about “a free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 that adds integrated support for install and load mods in the game and offers a official modding tool that will help you use, modify, and create your own experiences in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, including custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more. It will be continually updated alongside game patches to ensure compatibility.”

Although this news may be a joy for all those users who enjoy customizing their games, there are not a few who fear that this tool will destroy previously installed mods. Luckily, from CD Projekt RED they rule out this possibility: “It allows adding and using new mods more easily,” they explain on their website. “The game still support loading old mods from the archive folder, but note that they will not appear in the REDmod menu. New and REDmod compatible mods should be added using the new mods folder to ensure the best experience.”

It is important to remember that Cyberpunk 2077 has no plans to release any more expansions apart from the aforementioned Phantom Liberty, so this mod creation tool will allow us to extend the adventure through Night City in ways unimaginable for CD Projekt RED. If you want to start using this option right now, we leave you with 8 Cyberpunk 2077 mods on PC that will make you enjoy this open world RPG more.

More about: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red and Mods.