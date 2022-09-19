Cyberpunk 2077 is a hit on Steam after the premiere of Edgerunners, the Netflix anime series

The CD Projekt game has seen its number of players increase on the Valve platform in recent days.

Everyone knows that, although Cyberpunk 2077 caused a lot of controversy at its launch and is a project that has not been good for the image of CD Projektthe title of the Polish studio has not exactly been a failure in sales and, in fact, it will continue to reach more houses with the publication of the Phantom Liberty expansion in 2023.

But the dystopian open world adventure has been a trend in recent days thanks to the premiere of Edgerunners, the animated series made by Trigger and exclusive to Netflix that arrived on the video platform on September 13 and that has further boosted the popularity of the game or, at least, the desire to play it again.

On Sunday it reached a peak of 85,555 playersAnd it is that, if we take a look at the Steam figures collected by Steam DB, we see that on the Valve platform Cyberpunk 2077 has registered a considerable increase in players in recent days, although it must be clarified that the title is reduced to 50% in the store, costing 29.99 euros instead of the base 59.99 euros.

However, it is no less striking that this Sunday it has become the title for a player with the most concurrent users during the day, achieving a peak of 85,555 people playing it at the same timewhen on Saturday it had remained at about 50,000 and on Friday it had only approached a figure close to 37,000.

We will be attentive to whether that figure rises in the coming days but, if you want to know what we thought of the Netflix series based on the franchise, Toni Piedrabuena concludes in his review of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners that we are facing “one of the best animated productions with the Netflix seal” which is “dirty, wild, bloody and bawdy, everything you’d expect from a sleazy, futuristic tale set in a Night City.”

