Cyberpunk 2077 is another roll in Unreal Engine 5: that’s how scandalous the reimagining of Night City is

The arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S has been a step forward for the work of CD Projekt RED. The Polish studio has gone to great lengths to launch a improved version of Night Cityincreasing the frame rate and screen resolution.

The truth is that the futuristic title looks great, but it could look even better using various tools. And it is that the developer Enfant Terrible has used different assets of Unreal Engine 5 to offer his vision of Cyberpunk 2077. The result is simply amazing.

As it says in the thumbnail, practically It seems that we are talking about a new game. Saher Tarek, Learte Studios, JSFilmz, Artcore Studios, Masashi Imagawa, Artem Artificial, J Hill, Infraction are the artists from whom Enfant Terrible has borrowed the necessary assets.

The intention of the creator has been to imagine a Cyberpunk 2, although CD Projekt RED has not announced any sequel. On the other hand, he has used environment megapacks from the Epic Marketplace, Epic’s MetaHuman Creator, VFX, and Zbrush. A huge talent who squanders every frame of the video.

So impressive is Unreal Engine 5 that several developers have decided make the leap to the graphic engine of Epic Games. Among them, CD Projekt RED itself with the future The Witcher or Crystal Dynamics with the arrival of Lara Croft’s new adventure.