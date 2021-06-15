Cyberpunk 2077 is indexed at the PlayStation Retailer and its go back can be impending

Cyberpunk 2077 turns out able to return to the PlayStation Retailer. The sport, which used to be got rid of from sale at the platform final 12 months, can now be discovered through looking his title and looks with the label of “Simply Introduced” (“Simply Introduced”).

Lately, if you do not already personal the sport, merely can also be incorporated within the want listing. Or observe it in the similar manner as the following releases. As a substitute, if you happen to personal the virtual model of the sport, you’ll obtain it once more immediately from the shop and the sport is up to date to its newest model 1.22.

Now we have put touch Sony and CD Projekt for comments.

Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot at the PS5 Retailer, received nowadays.

After a very difficult and debatable unlock, Sony made the verdict to withdraw Cyberpunk 2077 from sale on December 17, 2020. Virtually six months later, the sport nonetheless no longer technically to be had to new consumers, and the mysteries surrounding its elimination haven’t begun to be addressed.

In April, the sport’s primary patch 1.2 used to be described as “one step” in opposition to the go back of the sport on the market on PlayStation, however we’ve not heard the rest authentic about that go back since. We also are ready information at the promised local model for next-gen consoles of the sport, which must arrive in the second one part of this 12 months. CD Projekt has mentioned it realized a “nice lesson” from the release of Cyberpunk and, consequently, has modified the corporate’s processes.

The Cyberpunk 2077 “restore” procedure has been pricey for CD Projekt, and consequently, quarterly income fell 65%. Nor has the good cyber assault to which the corporate used to be subjected, which led to a leak of the corporate’s supply code, which might come with worker knowledge.