Cyberpunk 2077 is some distance from completed: “We’re all conscious that there’s paintings to be accomplished”

Despite the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 has progressed considerably since its rocky release, a developer from CD Projekt RED has commented that the sport nonetheless has a protracted method to cross. In a video posted at the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, Quest director Paweł Sasko shared some behind-the-scenes data on Cyberpunk 2077. When requested if CD Projekt plans to free up a DLC growth this yr, Sasko defined the studio’s priorities.

“I will guarantee you that we’re running on a diffusion, and extra issues but even so that“Dijo Sasko.”That has now not modified, we proceed to fortify the sport as a result of we’re all conscious that there’s paintings to be accomplished“.

Saxony additionally favored the certain comments gained in regards to the free up of Cyberpunk 2077 within the new technology, including that the response of the enthusiasts has given the builders extra incentive to paintings exhausting at the recreation.

“We’re more than pleased that you just favored it [el parche 1.5]and that provides us extra… incentives to be just right for you since you display your appreciation for him“Dijo Sasko.”That is all I will inform you. We’re running on issues for you. I am checking quests day by day, chatting with other folks about stuff, so it is taking place“.

Despite the fact that nonetheless We do not know a lot about Cyberpunk 2077’s tale growth, in November it was once reported that CD Projekt was once allocating extra assets to paintings on increasing the sport. The developer has its fingers complete, between Cyberpunk updates and DLC, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen replace, and the just lately introduced subsequent recreation in The Witcher franchise.

The brand new Witcher recreation is indubitably nonetheless years away, giving CD Projekt RED time to concentrate on cyberpunk 2077 redemption tale. When it really works smartly, Cyberpunk 2077 is a terrific recreation. Then again, the discharge on previous-gen consoles was once a distinct tale, with horrible efficiency and insects totally ruining the revel in.