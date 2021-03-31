Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer could be delayed or permanently canceled

Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to have a multiplayer mode at some point after the game’s release, but It seems that we will not see it until at least 2022, and that if we get to see it at some point.

The president of CD Projekt RED, Adam Kiciński, has commented that the studio is adjusting the strategy regarding the online experiences of its games, concentrating on bringing a multiplayer mode for all its franchises and working on a technology that allows it to be integrated.

Continue commenting that this has substantially changed the way Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer was planned. They will focus on creating this technology that allows integrating online modes in their future titles, which they will also begin to develop in a different way, focusing on several projects simultaneously.

This does not clarify at all what will happen to the multiplayer mode of Cyberpunk 2077, which on the other hand we only knew that it was going to be implemented at some point after its launch. Earlier this year, the studio confirmed that this online mode was the Triple A game that CD Projekt RED was developing prior to Cyberpunk 2077.

What is evident is that These new ways of proceeding will affect the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer mode, which recently received its 1.2 update in search of redemption after the multiple crashes and performance problems that the game is suffering.

It has been more than 100 days since Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store and with statements like this, everything continues to be just as strange and mysterious around it.