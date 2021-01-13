Cyberpunk 2077: next-gen versions won’t arrive until at least the second half of 2021

If you did not choose to return your copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 or Xbox One thinking that in a short time you could update for free to the optimized version of PS5 or Xbox Series X / S, we have bad news.

For more details about the progress being made on Cyberpunk 2077’s further development, including information about updates and improvements, free DLCs, and more, please visit https://t.co/vfY3xxCM1G pic.twitter.com/6U28q8pcVH — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

In a post where CD Project responds to the unfortunate state in which the game ended up being put on sale (much more serious in the case of the first models of the consoles of the past generation) you can see a plan that covers all this 2021 and next-gen optimization is not high priority for the Polish study.

Following small hotfix patches (1.04, 1.05, and 1.06), the studio will first release the first major patch for the game, which will update to 1.1 “in the next 10 days.” Later there will be another big update to bring the game to 1.2, as promised when they apologized for not showing the game on PS4 and Xbox One and opened the refund process.

As for the immediate future, you can read on the web that they have enabled to report on the progress that will take place in the futuristic RPG:

“We are focused on fixing the bugs and glitches that players are experiencing on all platforms. You can expect more in the form of patches, both small and large, that will be released regularly. The first update will be released in the next 10 days and it will be followed by a larger and more meaningful update in the weeks after. Our plans to support Cyberpunk 2077 in the long term have not changed, and we will continue to introduce updates and patches to give all gamers on all consoles and PC a better gaming experience. “

From there, the game enters the second half of the year in a phase of “multiple updates and improvements” in which first appear “free DLCs” and finally the free versions of new generation for owners of a generation previous.

If you’ve gotten rid of your previous generation consoles and you only have PS5 or Xbox Series X / S, remember that you can still play Cyberpunk 2077 via backward compatibility, with some native improvements thanks to the better hardware, although obviously many of the bugs and failures structural are shared until they are fixed by patches.