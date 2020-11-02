Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus 8T phone launches before game

OnePlus has simply introduced a brand new restricted version phone – a custom-designed restricted version Cyberpunk 2077 One Plus 8T.

Crossover OnePlus telephones aren’t a brand new factor – the model has run restricted crossover telephones with Star Wars and Marvel Avengers variations in India, and there was the McLaren phone within the USA and UK.

However the Cyberpunk 2077 phone makes use of a special steel masking, switching up the look fully. The digicam part has been prolonged to cowl the entire prime of the phone with the branding in full view.



Weibo



There’s additionally a pixel design with the brilliant neon yellow colouring additionally in plain view.

The equipment it ships with embrace six pin badges, a retail field designed for the Cyberpunk 2077 version and a phone case. The guide additionally unfolds as a poster.

The software program can be a part of the design with {custom} animations and UI.

The phone itself is similar because the OnePlus 8T, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It goes on sale in China for 3999 Yuan, that’s about £600. We’ll preserve you posted on its availability for the UK.

Should you can’t wait there’s the OnePlus 8T on sale now.

Go to our expertise part for extra information, or when you’re in search of offers now we have our Black Friday offers information, one of the best Black Friday phone offers or examine when PS5 pre-order and inventory is again in.