Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is presented, the first expansion of the game that will only reach the new generation

CD Projekt Red has announced that the first major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 It’s called Phantom Liberty and it will only come out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Announced during today’s Night City Wire live stream, September 6, the expansion marks the first major addition of new content to Cyberpunk 2077 outside of its various patches that fixed the game after its disastrous launch on consoles.

Also a short trailer has been released (above), reiterating the 2023 release date previously announced by CD Projekt Red and sharing some story details. Keanu Reeves will return as Johnny Silverhand in the expansion, and in the trailer he is seen warning V about an oath they just took, swearing allegiance to the New United States of America.

“We are having a lot of fun with the expansion“, said the director of the game, Gabriel Amatengelo. “It’s a new plot style, a new cast of characters, [y ampliará] a district of Night City where it is mainly developed“.

However, this wasn’t the only Cyberpunk news to come out of CD Projekt Red’s livestream, as the developer studio also announced more DLC content for the game due out today, September 6.

This new content is tied to the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime series that will premiere on Netflix next week, and features a handful of new cosmetics and even a new quest that takes place alongside the main Cyberpunk 2077 story.

It also doubles as patch 1.6 and, like the Phantom Liberty expansion, is a departure from the previous generation of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, this will also be the last major update to come to those consoles.