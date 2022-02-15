Cyberpunk 2077 prepares a direct to show future plans: broadcast date and time

CD Projekt RED drops the possibility that we will see news related to release dates.

Although its initial release was highly controversial, CD Project RED keep updating and improving the adventure through Night City. Despite this, the community has requested news related to the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, to which the authors have responded that it is on the right track and will arrive in 2022. However, the Polish studio believes that it is time to clear up the mystery around the future of its delivery and, therefore, has prepared a direct to announce news.

Cyberpunk 2077 live will be broadcast on February 15 at 4:00 p.m.That said, you can follow the evolution of this game through the broadcast that will take place tomorrow, February 15, at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). As we have already seen several times in CD Projekt RED initiatives, we can follow all Cyberpunk 2077 announcements through their Twitch channel.

In the tweet published by the official Cyberpunk 2077 account, the possibility is dropped that we will see some date, so the theories suggest that news about the PS5 and Xbox Series versions will be communicated: “So, what do you think of a date? Let’s talk about things, you know.” With this dry message, it only remains to wait for the developer behind other titles such as The Witcher 3 Provide more information about your plans.

And it is that, although it is very likely that more information about the next-gen editions will be taught, it should be noted that Cyberpunk 2077 has already shared part of its roadmap for 2022. In this way, the game will improve not only with unpublished content for the players, but also with updates that incorporate new mechanics and improvements in physics and Artificial Intelligence.

More about: Cyberpunk 2077, Direct and CD Project RED.