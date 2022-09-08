Cyberpunk 2077 presents its first expansion: this is Phantom Liberty, with trailer and launch window

CD Projekt RED is preparing to expand the Night City experience on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Stadia.

As announced, Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have been the protagonists today of a new live event broadcast by CD Projekt RED. We have had a new trailer and other news about the animated series for Netflix, but the developer has also had the opportunity to close the event in style by presenting the first expansion of its action-shooter RPG: Phantom Liberty.

We don’t have many details on this content beyond a brief description shared by CD Projekt RED: “Get ready for Phantom Liberty – a spy thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 set in a whole new district of Night City. It will arrive in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077 expansion rules out its release on PS4 and XOneHow could it be otherwise, the broadcast of CD Projekt RED has been accompanied by a trailer and the Keanu Reeves brief appearance, who plays Johnny Silverhand in the title. It should be noted that, as indicated in the description of CD Projekt RED, this expansion ditch old-gen platforms (PS4 and Xbox One) to focus exclusively on the new generation of consoles, as well as PC and Google’s streaming game platform.

New improvements in Cyberpunk 2077

The direct from CD Projekt RED has not focused solely on the presentation of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, as the developers have also dedicated a good space to reviewing the latest news from the base game. And it is that, according to the information shared in the retransmission, the players can enjoy today the update called Edgerunners.

What is implemented with this patch? As you can imagine, CD Projekt RED has wanted to unite the game with the anime through accessories for V, which will be seen through the jacket of David Martínez, the protagonist of the series, and a shotgun used by another character. However, the update also includes new Photo Mode tweaks, additions for Ripperdoc, the ability to save up to 6 outfits in the Locker, a cross-progression system, and even a nice minigame to handle a horse which, under the name of ‘Carrera con Sardinilla,’ will also be available for mobile phones through digital stores.

CD Projekt RED claims to continue working on its RPGAnd the surprises do not end here, as the CD Projekt RED team claims to continue working on its RPG with a cyberpunk aesthetic through updates that will be released in the future. In this sense, the authors of the game have already confirmed an upcoming complete revision of the police system and a more adjusted vehicle combat system. According to his words in the direct, we will be able to experience these improvements in future updates, but this latest development comes with bad news for old-gen users.

And it is that, as is the case with the Phantom Liberty expansion, which will only be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Stadia, it seems that the Edgerunners update will be the last to reach the PS4 and Xbox One version. Therefore, Future patches with improvements to cop behavior and fierce car fights will not be released in the last generation.

