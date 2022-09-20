Cyberpunk 2077 reaches its best figures since its launch, probably thanks to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk 2077 has reached your highest number of concurrent players on Steam from January 2021.

According to Steam Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 had around 85,555 concurrent players on Steam this past weekend. By comparison, the game had over 1 million concurrent players at its launch, in December 2020, before steadily declining. On January 21, 2021, there were around 80,483 concurrent players.

This rise in popularity can be attributed to the great welcome by critics of Studio Trigger’s Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime series and its accompanying 1.6 update that includes content based on the series.

Thank you so much chooms for this second chance ? https://t.co/IONdDq8D9x – Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) September 18, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 has been quite a roller coaster. Its launch was disastrous in December 2020 due to numerous bugs and glitches, especially on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. Developer studio CD Projekt Red then offered refunds to dissatisfied customers and Sony pulled the game from PlayStation Network. Store as the situation unfolded.

Despite this hype, CD Projekt Red isn’t done with the IP, though Phantom Liberty is the only DLC planned for Cyberpunk 2077, and development on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions has officially ended.

Here you can read our review of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, in which we commented that “it is presented as an anime with its own personality that goes beyond what was proposed by the video game that motivated its production, a worked and dynamic product that is pure energy and that It is an exercise in style that by itself justifies viewing.”