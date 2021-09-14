Cyberpunk 2077 receives a brand new patch and eye: fixes the absence of puddles within the sport

In keeping with CD Projekt, the puddles in Night time Town will glance “much more detailed” than sooner than.

Puddles in video video games They’re that surprising enemy of players that the ultimate era of consoles has given us. The visible high quality of this accent component used to be the beginning of an issue surrounding Wonder’s Spider-Guy. Person who has just lately peppered Cyberpunk 2077, after its newest replace utterly got rid of puddles from the streets. This used to be no longer because of the optimization of the sport, it used to be no longer a planned determination to avoid wasting sources to the sport, but it surely used to be a brand new trojan horse offered with the replace.

Now CD Projekt publishes a Cyberpunk 2077 parchment 1.31 which fixes the puddle factor in Night time Town, at the side of different technical enhancements and insect fixes. In truth, it no longer most effective brings again the puddles, however improves them and the whole lot. “Fastened a subject matter the place the streets didn’t seem to be rainy after the rain, born from persisted paintings at the rainy floor device. [la versión] 1.31, rainy surfaces must glance much more detailed than sooner than the issue. “

Past the puddles, at CD Projekt they get rainy with extra fixes and enhancements within the missions of the sport, which you’ll be able to seek the advice of within the patch notes. They have additionally fastened quite a lot of insects, corresponding to person who brought about V’s reload velocity enhancements to if truth be told sluggish it down, and feature re-adjusted the velocity of enemy detection when stealth is used, in keeping with issue degree.

Out of doors of the overall enhancements, Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 additionally improves the GPU reminiscence optimization on PlayStation, with out providing extra information about it. CD Projekt continues its paintings on Cyberpunk 2077, whilst a lot of the studio works at the first enlargement of the sport and some other portion of its staff makes a speciality of the following era variations. When you have no longer attempted the name, that is our research of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC.

Extra about: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt, Replace and Patch.