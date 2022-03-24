Cyberpunk 2077 receives a brand new replace: all of the information of patch 1.52

Cyberpunk 2077 simply were given a brand new replace It contains a large number of worm fixes.

The brand new replace, patch 1.52, does not upload any new content material, however fixes a large number of Cyberpunk 2077 insectstogether with a an important repair that addresses save problems on PlayStation platforms.

It has began transport with dozens of tweaks which can be additionally meant to give a boost to the sport’s functionality on quite a lot of platforms. Essentially the most notable fixes, except save problems, come with reminiscence enhancements and insect fixes on next-gen consoles.

As smartly there are a variety of fixes for damaged missions, which in the past blocked development. There also are dozens of alternative fixes, together with many visible tweaks for performance-related insects.

Right here you’ll be able to check out the whole checklist of adjustments for Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.52.

Additionally, the builders of Cyberpunk 2077 they’re investigating if the Xbox Sequence S model of the sport will have the ability to achieve 60 fps. Even though NPC reactions have already been progressed for each pedestrians and cars in patch 1.5, it sort of feels that best next-gen consoles will see it.

In the meantime, CD Projekt Pink reportedly scaled again give a boost to for Cyberpunk 2077 to paintings on its subsequent growth. This week the studio has additionally showed that it’s already operating at the subsequent installment of The Witcher, of which there are already some attention-grabbing theories. On this means, the Polish studio is recently operating at the Cyberpunk 2077 growth content material and at the new The Witcher recreation.