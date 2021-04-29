Cyberpunk 2077 receives its 3rd replace in one month

CD Projekt Purple ha launched its 3rd replace from Cyberpunk 2077 in a month, addressing various new insects, together with development issues.

Hotfix 1.22 now is to be had on PC, consoles and Google Stadia, and you’ll learn the complete patch notes on the finish of this newsletter.

This replace tackles various problems with open global quests and content material of the sport. CD Projekt Purple has fastened problems the place jGamers may just get stuck up in missions like ‘Epistrophy’ and ‘Till Demise Do Us Phase’, in addition to insects the place NPCs like Takemura may just get caught right through the ‘Down at the Boulevard’ project. Any other answer has made Gamers do not run out of guns or consumables after interacting with a panel decided right through the ‘Riders at the Hurricane’ project.

Along with tackling intricate problems like clipping garments from NPCs and monitoring a selected information time period against the ‘Widespread Flyer’ success / trophy, CD Projekt Purple says Hotfix replace 1.22 will lend a hand stabilize the sport. It’s mentioned to fortify Cyberpunk efficiency thru reminiscence control optimizations and GPU tweaks.

The aforementioned optimizations They’ll additionally achieve the variations for consoles, with GPU and ESRAM improvements on Xbox One and reminiscence control enhancements on PlayStation 5. Google Stadia avid gamers have additionally observed how got rid of an aggravating computer virus the place the sport may just crash clean in the event that they entered the keybind menu and not using a keyboard hooked up.

You’ll see all adjustments from Hotfix 1.22 replace underneath:

Quests & Open International

The Metro: Memorial Park: Memorial Park ahora must rely as it should be against the success de Widespread Flyer.

de Widespread Flyer. They have been corrected insects in Johnny’s look that came about after purchasing Lana’s Nomad automobile.

that came about after purchasing Lana’s Nomad automobile. Fastened a subject in Gig: Till Demise Do Us Phase the place it used to be now not imaginable to make use of the elevator .

. Fastened a subject in Epistrophy the place the participant may just get caught within the storage if they didn’t practice the drone and run into the regulate room.

Added a repair for the problem we fastened in 1.21, the place Takemura may just get caught on the Japantown docks in Down at the Boulevard; For avid gamers who already skilled it previous to replace 1.21 and persevered to play till 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako’s living room.

on the Japantown docks in Down at the Boulevard; For avid gamers who already skilled it previous to replace 1.21 and persevered to play till 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako’s living room. Fastened a subject that avoided the participant from opening the telephone within the condo originally of New Break of day Fades.

within the condo originally of New Break of day Fades. Fastened a subject the place the participant may just now not use guns and consumables after interacting with a repairs panel in Riders at the Hurricane.

Visible phase

They have been corrected more than a few issues associated with clipping on NPC clothes.

Consumer interface

Solved a subject the place the subtitles weren’t aligned as it should be within the Arabic language model.

Steadiness and Efficiency

Quite a lot of reminiscence control enhancements (decreasing the choice of crashes) and different optimizations.

(decreasing the choice of crashes) and different optimizations. I do know stepped forward GPU efficiency in leather-based and clothes processing.

Console particular adjustments

GPU and ESRAM optimizations and enhancements en Xbox One.

en Xbox One. Reminiscence control enhancements and PlayStation 5.

Explicit adjustments to Stadia