Cyberpunk 2077 reconciles with the players and its version for PS5 and Xbox Series enjoys success

The community is not forgetting the terrible launch of Cyberpunk 2077, but CD Projekt RED is hell-bent on ignoring the past and improve your game. The authors of the open world RPG continue to trust in the potential of their work and, although they are aware that there is still a lot of work to be done, they also celebrate the latest results achieved with the adventure located in Night City.

CD Projekt RED net profits increased by 112%After all, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in the next-genan event that was accompanied by a massive update, has boosted sales at CD Projekt RED. As reported by GamesIndustry, who have had access to the company’s latest financial report, it seems that the PS5 and Xbox Series versions contributed to an increase in 9% year-on-year in overall revenue, which translates to $50.4 million.

On the other hand, net profits have grown by 112% ($16.1 million) during the first quarter of the year, while net profitability has increased from 16.4% to 31.9%. In addition, CD Projekt RED has also reserved a space to talk about the data of the GOG platform, which has registered 9.4 million dollars in revenue.

If this isn’t enough for you, think about everything that CD Projekt RED is preparing for the coming months. On the one hand, he has claimed to have a large part of the staff working on the new expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, whose promotion campaign will start from the second half of this year. And, without leaving Night City, it seems that we will also receive news of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime during this 2022, so we have reason to closely follow everything related to the franchise.

And what lies beyond Cyberpunk 2077? Apparently, CD Projekt RED already has a new The Witcher in the works, which, as we recently learned, has already entered the pre-production phase.

