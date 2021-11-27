Cyberpunk 2077 reconciles with the public on Steam and encourages CD Projekt RED

Developer Pawel Sasko expresses his delight at the recent very positive reviews of the shooter-RPG on PC.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 26 November 2021, 15:33 131 reviews

In a couple of weeks a year will have passed since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, a date marked by not a few players who waited for years for the RPG shooter of CD Project RED to finally find a product quite far from meeting the high expectations of the fans. Especially disappointing was its performance on consoles, but on PC it also had enough criticism that now, after 12 months, they are beginning to remain as a distant memory.

During the last month on Steam, the video game of the parents of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt accumulated 84% of positive reviews, which allow to raise its overall review count to 76%. This small shift in public opinion has been greeted like May water in Poland, where the mission designer Pawel Sasko wanted to thank the support: “You can’t imagine what this means to me”.

In addition, Cyberpunk 2077 has been among the best-selling games on Steam these days, thanks to a reduction in its purchase price: it costs 29.99 euros. On SteamDB, the game also shows a significant increase in its recent activity.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series

All this allows us to be optimistic for the future of the video game, which will face a new touch test in 2022 with the optimized editions of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. We remember that these versions were scheduled for the end of the year, but from CD Projekt RED they want to avoid as much as possible to return to the path of errors and will take a little more time to work on the adaptation.

Furthermore, the Polish team confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to improve in 2022 with free patches, updates and content. In the meantime, you can check out the analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 for PC written by Alejandro Pascual.

More about: Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red.